Father's Day Special: Memories, lessons from dads, guiding light for children

Highlights Australia celebrates Father’s Day every first Sunday of September.

Lessons from our fathers serve as guide their children.

Salute to all fathers and those who act as fathers unconditionally providing support for their children and families.

Life lessons that fathers have thought their children are guiding beacon for children.

















Claudette and her dad, Cornelio Source: Supplied





Claudette Centeno-Calixto with dad, Cornelio

"Best memory of my dad ay noong ako ay bata pa, mga 5 o 6 years old, binigyan niya ako ng aking pinaka-first Christmas gift at sinabi p aniya na galing ito kay Santa Claus. It was very memorable kasi ‘yun ang unang regalo na natanggap ko mula sa tatay ko.





Even when I was growing up, I think I was keeping the Teddy bear. Talagang very memorable siya para sa akin kasi I felt really loved that time.





Pagdating naman sa aral na natutunan ko sa aking tatay, I think one of the values that was inculcated to me while growing up was being hardworking. 5:00am pa lang ang tatay ko bumabangon na para magbanat ng buto. Nagta-trabaho siya para sa kanyang pamilya."





Stellah and dad, Woodrey. Source: Shiela Joy Cubero





Stellah Cubero with dad, Woodrey

"Thank you, daddy Woodrey for taking us to the Snowy Mountains for the first time. My best memory of my dad is when I accidentally hit him with a snowball. I was so happy, it was so funny.





Thank you for preparing my milk even though you are so sleepy and waking up early and coming home late so you can work hard and provide needs for our family."





Joaquin and Xavier Andanar with dad, Ed Source: Supplied





Joaquin and Xavier Andanar with dad, Ed

Joaquin: “I just wanna say thank you for being the best dad and always playing sports with me and always letting us try all the delicious food that you make.”





Xavier: “I like playing with Juliet, our dog with my dad and I like it when he tickles me. I also like it when he teaches me to play the guitar and when he compliments my drawings.”





Edinel and dad Estelito Source: Supplied





Edinel Magtibay with dad, Estelito

“Pinaka-naaalala ko lagi ‘pag may mga family gatherings siya ‘yung joker ng family. Mahilig siyang mag-crack ng dad jokes. Mahilig din siyang mag-prank, madalas niyang i-prank ang mama ko.





One thing na lagi kong tinatandaan is ‘yung paalala niya sa amin kung gaano ka-importante ang education kasi para sa kanya ‘yun ang isang kayamanan talaga na hindi mo kayang ipagpalit. Kapag natuto ka, kapag marunong magiging parte na ‘yun ng buhay mo.”





Seeyan and dad, Sam Source: Supplied





Seeyan Arthemy with dad, Sam

“I love you for what you do for me every time like taking me to the part and taking care of me and also playing with me all the time.”





Shiela Joy with dad, Francis Source: Supplied





Shiela Joy Labrador with papa, Francis “Bobong”

“My best memory syo ay ‘yung pinagsusuot mo kami ng parang ninja, balut na balot ang suot namin tapos yung mukha naming may doble pang suot na net bag para hindi matusok ang mata naming sa dahoon ng tubo kapag dinala mo kami sa farm.





I realised nung nasa college na ako, na tama ang pagdidisiplina mo dahil natuto ako sa buhay lalo na sa pag-aaral at pagdiskarte sa buhay na naipapasa ko na sa mga bata (anak ko) ngayon.”





