FCCVI stands strong for the Filipino-Australian community

Marlon de Leon with some members of Seniors Support Group in their Christmas in July activity. Source: Supplied
The Filipino Community Council of Victoria, Inc. or FCCVI, established in 1988, aims to build a strong Filipino-Australian community. In an interview with Marlon de Leon, President of FCCVI, he outlines the programs and services provided by the Council. He says that although the Council has funding for Aged Care services, it also aims to cater to issues that affect women, youth and other sector of the community through the provision of information, advocacy and referral to relevant services.
