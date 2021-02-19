Fears for effect of Facebook news ban on COVID vaccine rollout

Highlights Facebook's decision to ban Australian news content has also affected non-news groups, including government health websites and community groups

Facebook has issued a statement saying the company's commitment to combating misinformation has not changed

More disreputable sources are already taking over the space left by professional news organisations

Ahead of the scheduled February 22 mass vaccination program, community groups are already combating vaccine hesitancy and the rise of misinformation.











ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





Advertisement

READ MORE Outrage from far and wide over Facebook's Australian news ban





