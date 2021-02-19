SBS Filipino

Fears for effect of Facebook news ban on COVID vaccine rollout

SBS Filipino

facebook ban, Filipino, COVID-19

Many are concerned about Facebook's news ban can affect Australia's coming COVID-19 vaccination program Source: Getty Images

Published 19 February 2021 at 4:04pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:39pm
By Rashida Yosufzai, Biwa Kwan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Multicultural advocates say they are concerned the Facebook decision to block Australian news content will have harmful outcomes for migrants.

Highlights
  • Facebook's decision to ban Australian news content has also affected non-news groups, including government health websites and community groups
  • Facebook has issued a statement saying the company's commitment to combating misinformation has not changed
  • More disreputable sources are already taking over the space left by professional news organisations
Ahead of the scheduled February 22 mass vaccination program, community groups are already combating vaccine hesitancy and the rise of misinformation.

 

Outrage from far and wide over Facebook's Australian news ban



