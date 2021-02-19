Fears for effect of Facebook news ban on COVID vaccine rollout

Highlights
- Facebook's decision to ban Australian news content has also affected non-news groups, including government health websites and community groups
- Facebook has issued a statement saying the company's commitment to combating misinformation has not changed
- More disreputable sources are already taking over the space left by professional news organisations
Ahead of the scheduled February 22 mass vaccination program, community groups are already combating vaccine hesitancy and the rise of misinformation.
