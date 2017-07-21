Fears intelligence changes could discriminate against ethnic or religious groups

Image: Airline passengers make their way through Melbourne Airport (AAP)
The Turnbull government is considering whether to expand the powers of its overseas spy agency to monitor classes of Australians rather than certain individuals. It says it wants to better monitor foreign fighters but there are concerns it will unfairly target Australians because of their ethnicity or religion.
