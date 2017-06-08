Fears of increasing Chinese political influence in Australia

A joint Fairfax and ABC investigation has revealed what they say is evidence of China's expanding influence with both of Australia's major parties.
Published 8 June 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 9 June 2017 at 7:36pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The nation's top security agency has warned politicians over accepting donations from foreign sources following a report that China's influence on Australian politics is growing. Image: Labor senator Sam Dastyari (AAP)
