Fears of increasing Chinese political influence in Australia

Published 8 June 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 9 June 2017 at 7:36pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
The nation's top security agency has warned politicians over accepting donations from foreign sources following a report that China's influence on Australian politics is growing. Image: Labor senator Sam Dastyari (AAP)

A joint Fairfax and ABC investigation has revealed what they say is evidence of China's expanding influence with both of Australia's major parties.

