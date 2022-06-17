SBS Filipino

FECCA 2022: Advancing Multicultural Australia

SBS Filipino

FECCA, multiculturalism, ageing in a foreign land, health services, immigration

"We need more culturally specific services; we need more bi-lingual health care workers to assist our seniors" Romel Lalata, FECCA (R) with (L) SBS's TJ Correa Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 June 2022 at 3:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By TJ Correa, with Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

This year's FECCA, Federation of Ethnic Communities Council Australia conference focused on issues that will enable migrants from multicultural communities to live a better life.

Published 17 June 2022 at 3:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By TJ Correa, with Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The conference theme for this year is FECCA 2022: Advancing Multicultural Australians
  • The conference focused on the latest studies, research on migrant life, and issues on migrant rights, health and immigration
  • One of the most significant issues facing Filipino-Australians is the importance of culturally specific aged care services and bi-lingual health care workers in the sector
The importance of a deeper understanding and knowledge of the various needs of different migrant  communities in Australia

 

   

Advertisement
Listen to 
SBS Filipino 


Like and Follow on 
Facebook


 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget