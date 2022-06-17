FECCA 2022: Advancing Multicultural Australia

Highlights The conference theme for this year is FECCA 2022: Advancing Multicultural Australians

The conference focused on the latest studies, research on migrant life, and issues on migrant rights, health and immigration

One of the most significant issues facing Filipino-Australians is the importance of culturally specific aged care services and bi-lingual health care workers in the sector

The importance of a deeper understanding and knowledge of the various needs of different migrant communities in Australia

















Advertisement

Listen to SBS Filipino





Like and Follow on Facebook















