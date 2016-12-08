Federal Court says Qld police guilty of racial discrimination on Palm Island

A class action lawsuit brought on behalf of members of the community has concluded with the awarding of more than $200-thousand dollars in compensation.
Published 8 December 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 8 December 2016 at 1:29pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federal Court has delivered a damning judgment in a racial discrimination case against Queensland Police over their handling of the death in custody of Cameron Doomadgee, also widely known as Mulrunji, on Palm Island 12 years ago. Photo: Class action applicant Lex Wotton (c) with his brother Anthony Wotton (l) and barrister Josh Creamer. (AAP)
