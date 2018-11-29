Federal election likely in May 2019 as PM announces an early Budget

SBS Filipino

Published 29 November 2018 at 1:54pm, updated 29 November 2018 at 2:11pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the 2019 Budget will be handed down in early April, allowing for the federal election to be held in May.

But as the prime minister tried to talk up an economically strong Coalition government,  another one of his MPs quit.

