Federal government accused of horse-trading over gun laws

Published 19 October 2016 at 5:06pm, updated 19 October 2016 at 5:35pm
The Turnbull government is being accused of deceiving a crossbench senator in what Labor describes as horse-trading over gun laws. Liberal-Democrat David Leyonhjelm says the federal government has reneged on a written agreement to get his vote on legislation in return for the lifting of an import ban on a high capacity shotgun.
