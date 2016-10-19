SBS Filipino

Federal government accused of horse-trading over gun laws

Published 19 October 2016
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The Turnbull government is being accused of deceiving a crossbench senator in what Labor describes as horse-trading over gun laws. Liberal-Democrat David Leyonhjelm says the federal government has reneged on a written agreement to get his vote on legislation in return for the lifting of an import ban on a high capacity shotgun.

Published 19 October 2016
Presented by Maridel Martinez
 Image: Liberal Democrat senator David Leyonhjelm. (AAP)

