Federal government announces measures aimed at improving women's financial security

Women financial

Australian Minister for Jobs and Industrial Relations and Minister for Women Kelly O'Dwyer Source: AAP

Published 23 November 2018 at 11:54am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:49pm
By Helen Isbister, Amanda Copp
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
More flexible paid-parental leave and increased financial options for victims of domestic violence are among wide-ranging benefits announced by the federal government specifically for women.

The plan aims to improve women's economic security, but the opposition says opportunities have been missed.

