Federal government announces measures aimed at improving women's financial security

The plan aims to improve women's economic security, but the opposition says opportunities have been missed.
Australian Minister for Jobs and Industrial Relations and Minister for Women Kelly O'Dwyer Source: AAP
Published 23 November 2018 at 11:54am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:49pm
By Helen Isbister, Amanda Copp
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
More flexible paid-parental leave and increased financial options for victims of domestic violence are among wide-ranging benefits announced by the federal government specifically for women.
Published 23 November 2018 at 11:54am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:49pm
By Helen Isbister, Amanda Copp
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share