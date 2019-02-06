Federal government announces medical review panel for ill asylum seekers

It comes as the final four children remaining on Nauru prepare to board flights destined for the United States, where they will be resettled along with their families.
Published 6 February 2019 at 1:51pm, updated 6 February 2019 at 2:10pm
The federal government has announced plans to establish an independent medical review panel to oversee the transfer of asylum seekers from regional processing centres to Australia and other third-party countries.
