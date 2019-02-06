SBS Filipino

Federal government announces medical review panel for ill asylum seekers

Federal Minister for Immigration David Coleman addresses media in Sydney, Sunday, February 3 2019.

Source: AAP

Published 6 February 2019 at 1:51pm, updated 6 February 2019 at 2:10pm
The federal government has announced plans to establish an independent medical review panel to oversee the transfer of asylum seekers from regional processing centres to Australia and other third-party countries.

It comes as the final four children remaining on Nauru prepare to board flights destined for the United States, where they will be resettled along with their families.

 

