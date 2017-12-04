Federal Government does u-turn on banking royal commission

SBS Filipino

Banking royal commission

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP

Published 4 December 2017 at 1:44pm, updated 4 December 2017 at 1:47pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A royal commission will be held into Australia's financial sector after the big four banks finally conceded it was in the nation's interest.

The inquiry also represents a major shift in federal government policy. 

