Federal Government rejects renews calls for sugar tax to curb obesity

Published 20 September 2017 at 3:26pm, updated 20 September 2017 at 4:31pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The Prime Minister has rejected renewed calls for a 20 per cent tax on sugary drinks - as more than 30 leading health groups join forces to combat obesity. The alliance also called for a national obesity action plan, saying the issue now poses a greater health-risk to Australians than smoking.

IMAGE: The government has rejected calls for a sugar tax to curb obesity (AAP)

