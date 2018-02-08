SBS Filipino

Federal Government to push out new asthma strategy

SBS Filipino

AFLW Collingwood player Amelia Barden

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 February 2018 at 1:07pm, updated 8 February 2018 at 1:12pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has launched a new National Asthma Strategy for the chronic condition affecting more than two-and-a-half million Australians. Image: Collingwood's Amelia Barden (AAP)

Published 8 February 2018 at 1:07pm, updated 8 February 2018 at 1:12pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The strategy is aimed at reducing the impact of asthma, along with improving the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of the condition.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul