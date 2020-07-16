SBS Filipino

Federal government unveils JobTrainer scheme for upskilling

Published 17 July 2020 at 8:28am, updated 17 July 2020 at 8:36am
By Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Australia's unemployment rate has hit its highest level since 1998 - with more than 800,000 Australians losing their jobs since the pandemic hit.

Highlights
  • More than 69,000 jobs disappeared in June.
  • The worst jobless figures in Australia in 22 years is set to slump even further as a result of Melbourne's crippling six-week coronavirus lock down.
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also released his latest scheme - the JobTrainer - to train or upskill up to 340,000 school leavers and job seekers.
While unveiling another round of economic support, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says income supports will continue but only for those who are most in need.

 

