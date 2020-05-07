SBS Filipino

Federal government weighs up the options for international students

SBS Filipino

International students

Student Alessandro Di Francescantonio Source: SBS

Published 8 May 2020 at 8:41am
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The federal government says it may consider a travel exemption for international students, with the university sector losing billions of dollars a year in revenue.

The chairman of the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission is suggesting charter flights for international students to prop up an industry in crisis.

