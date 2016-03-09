SBS Filipino

Federal Gov't Launches "My Health Record"

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_478599.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 March 2016 at 11:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:47pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Another one million Australians will soon have their personal health information made accessible online under a federal government initiative, it says, will improve outcomes for patients and medical professionals. Image: AAP

Published 9 March 2016 at 11:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:47pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As this report shows, the government says it's rescuing what it describes as Labor's failed attempts to develop a national network of electronic health records.

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January