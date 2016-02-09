Federal Govt Unveils Maths and Science Boost Program in Schools

Announcing the funding, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the idea is to inspire the next generation of Australian scientific geniuses.
Published 9 February 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Darren Mara, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government has unveiled a new program to boost math and science in schools. Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, centre, speaks to school kids during a visit to Mother Teresa Early Learning Centre (AAP)
Published 9 February 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Darren Mara, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share