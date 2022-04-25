Federal police haven't confirmed any investigation of threats made against Liberal candidate

Listen to the audio











In her first interview about controversial transgender remarks, Ms Deves spoke from a secret location about her safety fears on Sunday.





"My safety has been threatened. My family is away out of Sydney because I don't want them to witness what I am going through and nor do I want their safety put at risk."





Highlights





Prime Minister Scott Morrison hand-picked Ms Kathrine Deves to contest the Sydney seat in this year's election

Ms Deves called transgender people surgically mutilated and sterilised, leading to intense party and public criticism.

A separate federal police task force is working closely on electoral-related crimes including threats to MPs and candidates.

Ms Deves has apologised for her now-deleted social media posts which included comments about lobbying to stop trans athletes from taking part in women's sport being likened to standing up against Nazis during the Holocaust.





Australian Jewish Association President David Adler has told SBS News it's inappropriate to use the Holocaust for political purposes.



