Federal police haven't confirmed any investigation of threats made against Liberal candidate

Members of Community Action for Rainbow Rights hold placards as they participate in a protest against candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves at the Manly Corso in Sydney, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING

Members of Community Action for Rainbow Rights hold placards in a protest against candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves in Sydney, April 21, 2022. Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Published 26 April 2022 at 9:27am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:56am
By Stephanie Corsetti, Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Australian federal police haven't confirmed whether threats made against a Liberal candidate are being investigated after Katherine Deves spoke exclusively to SBS News. It's believed the Warringah hopeful spoke to New South Wales police and her complaints have been passed onto the A-F-P in the wake of the trans debate.

SBS Filipino

In her first interview about controversial transgender remarks, Ms Deves spoke from a secret location about her safety fears on Sunday.

"My safety has been threatened. My family is away out of Sydney because I don't want them to witness what I am going through and nor do I want their safety put at risk."

Highlights

  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison hand-picked Ms Kathrine Deves to contest the Sydney seat in this year's election 
  • Ms Deves called transgender people surgically mutilated and sterilised, leading to intense party and public criticism. 
  • A separate federal police task force is working closely on electoral-related crimes including threats to MPs and candidates. 
Ms Deves has apologised for her now-deleted social media posts which included comments about lobbying to stop trans athletes from taking part in women's sport being likened to standing up against Nazis during the Holocaust.

Australian Jewish Association President David Adler has told SBS News it's inappropriate to use the Holocaust for political purposes.

"So she's done the first step which is to apologise and retract the comments and we are inviting her to take the further step to visit the Sydney Holocaust museum and meet a Holocaust survivor."

