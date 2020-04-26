Feeding migrants in need is helping keep this local restaurant in business

Source: Nana Rosa's kitchen Facebook page
Published 26 April 2020 at 12:55pm, updated 27 April 2020 at 3:50pm
By Claudette Centeno
Source: SBS
A restaurant owner in Melbourne says she is facing financial difficulties but that didn't stop her to find ways to give back to the community. Desiree Soriano shares preparing food packs and grocery bags to temporary migrants in need is helping her keep her business and her staff working. Listen in
