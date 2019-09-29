SBS Filipino

Festival offers safe places to explore an illness that does not discriminate

SBS Filipino

جشنواره سلامت روانی در سیدنی

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 September 2019 at 11:41am, updated 29 September 2019 at 11:46am
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An interactive mental health and arts festival in Sydney, billed as the biggest of its kind in the world, is tackling the taboos around mental health.

Published 29 September 2019 at 11:41am, updated 29 September 2019 at 11:46am
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Big Anxiety Festival - running until November 9 - combines arts and academia in a bid to break down the barriers.

Personal stories reveal it remains an unspoken issue in some migrant communities.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom