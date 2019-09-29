Festival offers safe places to explore an illness that does not discriminate

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Festival offers safe places to explore an illness that does not discriminatePlay06:41SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.26MB)Published 29 September 2019 at 11:41am, updated 29 September 2019 at 11:46amBy Omar DabbaghPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages An interactive mental health and arts festival in Sydney, billed as the biggest of its kind in the world, is tackling the taboos around mental health.Published 29 September 2019 at 11:41am, updated 29 September 2019 at 11:46amBy Omar DabbaghPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe Big Anxiety Festival - running until November 9 - combines arts and academia in a bid to break down the barriers.Personal stories reveal it remains an unspoken issue in some migrant communities.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom