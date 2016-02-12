Festival Season in Adelaide Starts

Festival season starts in Adelaide with the opening of Adelaide International Fringe Festival; World Wresting Entertainment to come to Adelaide in August; Premier Jay Weatheriill announces more hospital closure; rally supporting asylum seekers held at Pilgrim Church in Adelaide; Government to spend $250 million for infrastructure in three years; and more.
