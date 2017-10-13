Few driving lessons open up new life for refugees

Dozens of newly arrived refugees from Syria and Iraq have been involved, with licences helping them get access to health services, employment and education.
Source: SBS
Published 14 October 2017 at 10:06am, updated 14 October 2017 at 11:08am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A program in Sydney's western suburbs teaching refugees to drive is being expanded. Image: Syrian refugee Babel Youkhana with driving instructor Noor Sheerazi (SBS) Dozens of newly arrived refugees from Syria and Iraq have been involved, with licences helping them get access to health services, employment and education. Image: Syrian refugee Babel Youkhana with driving instructor Noor Sheerazi (SBS)
Published 14 October 2017 at 10:06am, updated 14 October 2017 at 11:08am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share