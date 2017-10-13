SBS Filipino

Few driving lessons open up new life for refugees

Syrian refugee Babel Youkhana with driving instructor Noor Sheerazi

Published 14 October 2017 at 10:06am, updated 14 October 2017 at 11:08am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Dozens of newly arrived refugees from Syria and Iraq have been involved, with licences helping them get access to health services, employment and education.

Dozens of newly arrived refugees from Syria and Iraq have been involved, with licences helping them get access to health services, employment and education.

