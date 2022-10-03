Fiesta Kultura in NSW returns after two-year hiatus due to pandemic

Highlights Strengthening together is the theme of the 32nd Grand Philippine Fiesta Kultura.

Aside from Filipino food and culture, many activities attracted attendees like B2B Car Show, beauty pageants and parade.

Local and state leaders were also present and joined the event.

How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS After a two-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Fiesta Kultura in Sydney was held at the Sydney Fairfield Showgrounds.





Rich Filipino culture and food were highlighted and activities like the parade, beauty pageants, B2B car shows, and performances of local artists and singers from the Philippines attracted people.



Fiesta Kultura in Sydney 2022 Credit: JAMES C. PACKER Local and state leaders attended the said event including Senator Hollie Hughes, Fairfield City Council Mayor Frank Carbone, Deputy Mayor Dai Le, Fairfield Councillor Carol Israel, Member for Blacktown City Council in Parliament Stephen Bali, Member of the Legislative Council and Parliamentary Secretary for Western Sydney Shayne Mallard.





Philippine Consulate General in Sydney representatives Consul Emmanuel de Guzman and Consul Melanie Diano were also present and greeted by the members and Board of Directors of Philippine Australian Sports and Culture Inc (PASCI) led by its president, Marivic Ayap-Flores.



Local and state leaders attended the Fiesta Kultura in Sydney 2022 Credit: JAMES C. PACKER In his message, Mayor Frank Carbone recognised the significant contribution of the Filipino-Australians and where they may be.





"Since 1872, when the first Filipino came to this country along with other migrants, the Filipino community has made a wonderful contribution to who we are today," Mayor Carbone said.



Mayor Frank Carbone Credit: JAMES C. PACKER Consul Emmanuel De Guzman was delighted to witness the gathering of this festive celebration and encourage the Filipino-Australians to nourish the relationship between the Philippines and Australia.



There’s a great opportunity to make the Filipino community thrive, to raise the Philippine profile and to strengthen the Philippine-Australia friendship. Consul Emmanuel De Guzman, Philippine Consulate General in Sydney

Consul Emmanuel De Guzman, Philippine Consulate General in Sydney Credit: JAMES C. PACKER Senator Hollie Hughes acknowledged the Filipino community in Australia's mounting the Fiesta Kultura in time of the pandemic.





“We recognise New South Wales has the largest population [[of Filipino-Australians]] so as Senator of New South Wales, it's a pleasure to be here, we might have to keep working it on together to make sure that we can keep growing this festival." Senator Hughes mentioned.



Sen. Hollie Hughes Credit: JAMES C. PACKER Parliamentary Secretary Shayne Mallard thanked the community in his speech and said that the "Filipino community carried responsibility during these two years of the COVID pandemic. Thank you for working in a difficult time but now, we draw a line before that and we’re moving forward"



Parliamentary Secretary Shayne Mallard Credit: JAMES C. PACKER SBS Filipino was also present in the event that provided entertainment through a matchmaking game, and tongue twister challenge with hosts Edinel Magtibay and Papa Dan.





Performances of local artists Jeremiah Reyllo and Jojo Sebastian were applauded as well.



SBS Filipino matchmaking game with (from left) Searchee Eman and hosts Edinel Magtibay and Papa Dan. Credit: JAMES C. PACKER Participants lined up during the news reading challenge at the SBS Filipino makeshift radio booth and experienced being a news broadcaster.





There were freebies handed over to lucky contestants.

