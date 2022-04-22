Fil-Aussie artist's exhibit 'Tawag ng Liwanag' aims to spark hope amid difficult times

Highlights
- 'Tawag ng Liwanag' aims to provide hope amidst dark times given the pandemic situation.
- The exhibit was organised to connect people and the community through art
- Different masterpieces from artists in the Philippines and Australia have been featured in the exhibit.
Listen to the audio:
LISTEN TO
Obra ng Fil-Aussie artist, tampok sa exhibit na 'Tawag ng Liwanag'
SBS Filipino
22/04/202208:59
Advertisement
Tawag ng Liwanag exhibit features work of art Neo-Angono Source: Alwin Reamillo
Exhibit is situated in Taal Lake, Barangay Gonzales, Tanauan, Batangas.
Tawag ng Liwanag exhibit features work of art Pagtawag sang Kasanag II (Bacolod) Source: Alwin Reamillo