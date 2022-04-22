SBS Filipino

Fil-Aussie artist's exhibit 'Tawag ng Liwanag' aims to spark hope amid difficult times

'Tawag ng Liwanag' exhibit features work of art 'Biskeg' (Pangasinan)

'Tawag ng Liwanag' exhibit features work of art 'Biskeg' (Pangasinan)

Published 22 April 2022 at 1:58pm, updated 22 April 2022 at 3:13pm
By Maridel Martinez
Fil-Aussie artist Alwin Reamillo organised 'Tawag ng Liwanag' exhibit to connect people and spark hope amid challenging times.

Highlights
  • 'Tawag ng Liwanag' aims to provide hope amidst dark times given the pandemic situation.
  • The exhibit was organised to connect people and the community through art
  • Different masterpieces from artists in the Philippines and Australia have been featured in the exhibit.
Obra ng Fil-Aussie artist, tampok sa exhibit na 'Tawag ng Liwanag'

22/04/202208:59


Tawag ng Liwanag exhibit features work of art Neo-Angono
Tawag ng Liwanag exhibit features work of art Neo-Angono


Exhibit is situated in Taal Lake, Barangay Gonzales, Tanauan, Batangas. 

Tawag ng Liwanag exhibit features work of art Pagtawag sang Kasanag II (Bacolod)
Tawag ng Liwanag exhibit features work of art Pagtawag sang Kasanag II (Bacolod)


