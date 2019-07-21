Fil-Aussie Jasmine Henry fulfilling her musical dream

With many of her fans based in the Philippines, the young Filo-Aussie artist decided to try her luck in her mother's homeland last year. And for the past 15 months, Jasmine was busy touring the Philippines doing local shows and modelling for several clothes and accessory brands.





The 15-year-old artist, who has recently come home to Sydney to be part of the Filipino International fashion designer Rocky Gathercole's very RGathercole Show held on the 7th July in Sydney, has also released her music video of her single “Mahal Ko Ang Aking Pangarap” written and composed by Annabelle Regalado-Borja.





Watch video below as Jasmine Henry sings her latest single "Mahal Ko ang Aking Pangarap".











Jasmine's latest song speaks about loving one’s dream and making that dream happen. Her interpretation of the song is so fitting as she continue her journey towards the realization of her long awaited dream of releasing her own songs and sharing them to the public.





E-Talent International's Annabelle Regalado-Borja, who manages Jasmine, shares her delight in working with Jasmine and what she hopes for the young talent.





Jasmine Henry with E-Talent International manager Annabelle Regalado-Borja (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





There is so much more for this young talent and as she said, her latest single suits her as "it is about pursuing what your heart calls for, my dream. And I feel that it ('Mahal ko ang aking Pangarap') matches me perfectly because I have such a big dream and I am on such a large journey and the song represents me and how much I love my dream... It's perfect not only for me but for my listeners also to inspire them and to get them to love their dream and follow their dreams."





Jasmine Henry (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino









