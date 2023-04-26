Filipina-Australian empowers refugee and asylum seeker entrepreneurs through her advocacy

Key Points In March 2020, Marjorie founded Welcome Merchant and served as its Founder and Director, with a focus on entrepreneurs with refugee backgrounds.

It started on the social media app Instagram and eventually developed a website that listed the businesses of refugees free of charge.

These businesses offer various products and services such as tea, skincare, art, paintings, and more.

PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST: Filipina-Australian, nagbibigay-puwang sa mga negosyanteng refugee sa pamamagitan ng kanyang adbokasiya

"I remember before, my mum and family could not understand why I cared so much about refugees."





Marjorie Tenchavez, a Filipina migrant living in Sydney, candidly remembers being asked by her mother and her relatives from the Philippines why she had such deep compassion for refugees and asylum seekers in Australia.





At age twelve, her family moved to Australia, and she fully embraced the country's culture and multicultural identity.



Welcome Merchant Founder & Director Marjorie Tenchavez Credit: Poppy Burnett The 38-year-old started volunteering for their welfare in 2011, during her university days, when she joined an organisation that visited refugees and asylum seekers on weekends.





Having been exposed to negative images of migrants and refugees, she found her passion in helping these communities.



Once I got to meet them and listen to their stories, that was the beginning for me. Marjorie Tenchavez, Welcome Merchant Founder & Director

Welcome Merchant





In March 2020, she founded Welcome Merchant, a social enterprise that supports entrepreneurs with refugee and asylum-seeking backgrounds.





It began as an Instagram page and has since expanded to include a website that lists businesses with refugee backgrounds free of charge.





She understands it's more difficult for these entrepreneurs to promote their businesses, so assisting them in various ways is a significant help.



Products from Entrepreneurs with refugee and asylum-seeking backgrounds. "I think through the stories and journeys behind these businesses, the aim is to change that negative perception and show that refugees and asylum seekers are just normal human beings who want to succeed and don't want to rely upon," Ms Tenchavez said.





"Migrants can empathise with this. Although you have qualifications or experience in a new country, more is needed. It's a lot harder for these people because of the trauma that they went through as well."





They have over 120 businesses listed on their website, spread across various parts of Australia, mainly in Sydney and Melbourne.





Pop-up events





One of their ways of promoting and earning is through events and selling gift hampers.





Ms Tenchavez said they are "running events in partnership with chefs and catering companies with refugee backgrounds where people can eat food and meet the merchants and listen to their background stories."



Celebrate Refugees Lunch 2022 Credit: Danish Ravi Photography. "Our next event is in Melbourne on the 29th of April, a Sri Lankan pop-up in Foreigner Brewing Brunswick."





They also conduct workshops to help with different aspects of entrepreneurship and collaborate with relevant agencies or organisations as needed.





The merchants offer various products and services, including food, skincare, tea, and paintings.





Sense of fulfilment





She admits that running a social enterprise has been challenging as they face many challenges given the limited financial resources. However, it is with a sense of fulfilment, and she is grateful to the people who support them, especially their volunteers.





According to the Refugee Council of Australia's website, there have been around 950,000 refugees and humanitarian entrants in Australia since 1947.





As more refugees enter the country, Ms Tenchavez stresses the importance of support for them, and she encourages everyone, including fellow migrants, to extend compassion to these people.



