Filipina mum wins AusMumpreneur for skincare line

Louella Docot

Mumpreneur Louella Docot created an organic skincare line that will leave you KissReady! Source: Louella Docot

Published 17 September 2018 at 10:47am, updated 17 September 2018 at 12:50pm
By Maridel Martinez
Louella Docot is one of three Filipina AusMumprenuer awardees. Her small business KissReady won second place for Hair and Beauty.

Her small business idea began when was pregnant with her son.  She re-trained herself, and looked into opportunities that can ‘grow’ from the Australian-made chia seed oil. Through hard work and determination, she became a small business owner with a lot of love to give.
 
Louella Docot
Louella Docot in a KissReady stall. Source: Louella Docot

 
Other Filipina awardees are Malou Villareal of 
Babylovessleep
 for Product Innovation and, Sarifa Younes of Arndell Park Early Childhood Learning Centre for Multicultural Business Excellence.
 
AusMumpreneur awardees
[L-R]: Sarifa Younes, Malou Villareal and Louella Docot Source: Louella Docot

 
Determined mum finds solution to sleepless nights


 

