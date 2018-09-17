Filipina mum wins AusMumpreneur for skincare line

Her small business idea began when was pregnant with her son. She re-trained herself, and looked into opportunities that can ‘grow’ from the Australian-made chia seed oil. Through hard work and determination, she became a small business owner with a lot of love to give.
Louella Docot in a KissReady stall. Source: Louella Docot
Other Filipina awardees are Malou Villareal of for Product Innovation and, Sarifa Younes of Arndell Park Early Childhood Learning Centre for Multicultural Business Excellence.
[L-R]: Sarifa Younes, Malou Villareal and Louella Docot Source: Louella Docot
