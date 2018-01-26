SBS Filipino

Filipina, pledge allegiance to Australia at Blacktown Citizenship ceremony

SBS Filipino

the only Filipino receiving citizenship at Bowman Hall, 26 Jan Blacktown , Sydney

the only Filipino receiving citizenship at Bowman Hall, Blacktown , Sydney. 26 Jan Source: Louie Tolentino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 January 2018 at 1:54pm, updated 26 January 2018 at 2:33pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Blacktown Council is a growing suburb with 70,000 Filipinos residing. However, in today's citizenship ceremony only one Filipino pledge allegiance to Australia and her name is Fay Flores. Louie Tolentino talks to 2 Filipino Councilors , Carol Israel and Linda Santos about this and the future plans of the council for the years to come.

Published 26 January 2018 at 1:54pm, updated 26 January 2018 at 2:33pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul