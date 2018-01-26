Filipina, pledge allegiance to Australia at Blacktown Citizenship ceremony

the only Filipino receiving citizenship at Bowman Hall, Blacktown , Sydney. 26 Jan Source: Louie Tolentino
Blacktown Council is a growing suburb with 70,000 Filipinos residing. However, in today's citizenship ceremony only one Filipino pledge allegiance to Australia and her name is Fay Flores. Louie Tolentino talks to 2 Filipino Councilors , Carol Israel and Linda Santos about this and the future plans of the council for the years to come.
