Filipina stay at home mum finds a way to build a successful business

2018 Educator Regional awardee for Albury Wodonga & Murray by The Family Day Care Australia. Source: supplied by N Pimm
Published 18 July 2018 at 3:54pm, updated 18 July 2018 at 4:03pm
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Filipina Nona Pimm, runs a family day care centre from her own home, she wanted to be stay-at-home mom and found that the family day-care was the perfect opportunity to be with her child at the same time have a successful career. Nona Pimm was awarded 2018 Educator Regional awardee for Albury Wodonga & Murray by The Family Day Care Australia.
