Filipina stay at home mum finds a way to build a successful business

Nona Pimm

2018 Educator Regional awardee for Albury Wodonga & Murray by The Family Day Care Australia. Source: supplied by N Pimm

Filipina Nona Pimm, runs a family day care centre from her own home, she wanted to be stay-at-home mom and found that the family day-care was the perfect opportunity to be with her child at the same time have a successful career. Nona Pimm was awarded 2018 Educator Regional awardee for Albury Wodonga & Murray by The Family Day Care Australia.

