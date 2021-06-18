SBS Filipino

Filipinas in Melbourne play volleyball

'We have formed valuable friendships through the club. Most weekends I bring some of my homemade pastries to share after each game' Maybelline Ong Poon Source: Maybelline Ong Poon

Published 18 June 2021 at 4:51pm, updated 21 June 2021 at 11:02am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Volleyball enthusiasts in Melbourne have formed a group to give Filipinas the opportunity to play every week

Highlights
  • From five players the group now has 24 active members who play every Sunday
  • The group is open to both female and male volleyball players
  • Everyone is welcome to play from beginners to experienced volleyball players
The Filipino Volleyball Club aims to give Pinays/Filipinas the opportunity play and bond on a weekly basis similar to Pinoys who play basketball

 'I was watching a basketball game, the women were just there watching their husbands play. I thought, why not form a volley group for Pinays and I asked the help of Filipino Ballers Club' - Maybelline Ong Poon from the Filipino Volleyball Club.

