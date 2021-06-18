Filipinas in Melbourne play volleyball

Highlights From five players the group now has 24 active members who play every Sunday

The group is open to both female and male volleyball players

Everyone is welcome to play from beginners to experienced volleyball players

The Filipino Volleyball Club aims to give Pinays/Filipinas the opportunity play and bond on a weekly basis similar to Pinoys who play basketball





'I was watching a basketball game, the women were just there watching their husbands play. I thought, why not form a volley group for Pinays and I asked the help of Filipino Ballers Club' - Maybelline Ong Poon from the Filipino Volleyball Club.





