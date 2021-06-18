Filipinas in Melbourne play volleyball

Highlights
- From five players the group now has 24 active members who play every Sunday
- The group is open to both female and male volleyball players
- Everyone is welcome to play from beginners to experienced volleyball players
The Filipino Volleyball Club aims to give Pinays/Filipinas the opportunity play and bond on a weekly basis similar to Pinoys who play basketball
'I was watching a basketball game, the women were just there watching their husbands play. I thought, why not form a volley group for Pinays and I asked the help of Filipino Ballers Club' - Maybelline Ong Poon from the Filipino Volleyball Club.
