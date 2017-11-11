Filipinas to shine at the 35th Philippine Fiesta in Victoria

This year's Philippine Fiesta Victoria will be on 25-26 November 2017 at Polish Club Albion, 19 Carrington Drive, Albion
Published 12 November 2017 at 7:32am, updated 12 November 2017 at 7:35am
By Maridel Martinez
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Rowena Hansen and Helen Saito, are two of seven Filipinas competing for this year's Mrs Philippines Fiesta Victoria Queen and Charity. Image: Helen Saito (left) and Rowena Hansen at the SBS Studio, Federation Square, Melbourne
