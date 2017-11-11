SBS Filipino

Filipinas to shine at the 35th Philippine Fiesta in Victoria

Helen Saito (left) and Rowena Hansen

Rowena Hansen and Helen Saito, are two of seven Filipinas competing for this year's Mrs Philippines Fiesta Victoria Queen and Charity. Image: Helen Saito (left) and Rowena Hansen at the SBS Studio, Federation Square, Melbourne

Published 12 November 2017 at 7:32am, updated 12 November 2017 at 7:35am
By Maridel Martinez
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
This year's Philippine Fiesta Victoria will be on 25-26 November 2017 at Polish Club Albion, 19 Carrington Drive, Albion



