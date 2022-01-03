Filipino Alumni students in Australia collaborate to help Typhoon Odette victims

One of the projects of Australia Alumni Communities Philippines (AACPh) is to provide medium and long term solution for those affected by Typhoon Odette (International Name Rai).





National Convenor Dr. Pacifico Calderon said “It’s probably a good thing if all of us who graduated in Australia can share about Australian education and how we value the importance of collaboration and interdisciplinary team. There’s one person or one specialization that can answer a big problem.”





Listen to the podcast here:





AACPh started 2019 and in the process of formalizing the membership and projects

The group encourages other alumni who studied in Australia to be a member and collaborate to help in the Philippines





