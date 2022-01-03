SBS Filipino

Filipino Alumni students in Australia collaborate to help Typhoon Odette victims

Australia Alumni Communities Philippines AACPh Convenors casually met in the Philippines

Source: Dr. Pacifico Calderon

Published 3 January 2022 at 4:57pm, updated 3 January 2022 at 6:04pm
By TJ Correa
Australia Alumni Communities Philippines (AACPh) convenes to help rebuild lives in the Philippines after Typhoon Odette.

One of the projects of Australia Alumni Communities Philippines (AACPh) is to provide medium and long term solution for those affected by Typhoon Odette (International Name Rai).

National Convenor Dr. Pacifico Calderon said “It’s probably a good thing if all of us who graduated in Australia can share about Australian education and how we value the importance of collaboration and interdisciplinary team. There’s one person or one specialization that can answer a big problem.”

Listen to the podcast here:

Mga Pinoy na nag-aral sa Australia, tumutulong sa mga nasalanta ng bagyong Odette

Highlights

  • AACPh started 2019 and in the process of formalizing the membership and projects
  • The group encourages other alumni who studied in Australia to be a member and collaborate to help in the Philippines
 

