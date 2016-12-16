Filipino art, artists to take centre stage in Castlemaine

Published 16 December 2016 at 2:16pm, updated 15 March 2017 at 12:45pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This coming March 2017, Castlemaine State Festival will feature Philippine art, artists and culture. Featured Films include Deakada '70, HImala, Babae sa Septic Tank and Carlos Celdran's 'Walk this Way' Tour
Castlemiane State Festival Director, Martin Paten tells us more