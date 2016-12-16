SBS Filipino

Filipino art, artists to take centre stage in Castlemaine

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_602226.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 December 2016 at 2:16pm, updated 15 March 2017 at 12:45pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This coming March 2017, Castlemaine State Festival will feature Philippine art, artists and culture. Featured Films include Deakada '70, HImala, Babae sa Septic Tank and Carlos Celdran's 'Walk this Way' Tour

Published 16 December 2016 at 2:16pm, updated 15 March 2017 at 12:45pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 Castlemiane State Festival Director, Martin Paten tells us more  

Image: Martin Paten during the Festival launch, December 7 (CSF2017)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January