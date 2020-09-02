Filipino artists featured at this year's 'diff2020'

highlights
- Zero active cases in the Northern Territory
- Several outdoor fundraising activities will take place such as the Darwin Colour Frenzy to arise funds for animal rescue
- Initiatives have began in raising awareness for mental health, Darwin will have its First Ever walk for Mental Health
At this year's diff2020:take one will feature a collection of films from previous festivals
October is mental Health Awareness Month
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Follow us on for more stories