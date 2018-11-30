SBS Filipino

Filipino artist's works featured in Asia Pacific Triennale in Brisbane

SBS Filipino

Kawayan de Guia's artworks

Kawayan de Guia's artworks displayed at Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art Source: Supplied by C.Macintosh

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 November 2018 at 12:30pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS

Baguio-based painter and sculptor Kawayan de Guia joins the formidable line-up of artists whose works are currently being showcased in Brisbane at this year’s Asia Pacific Triennale or APT9.

Published 30 November 2018 at 12:30pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
A ten-piece spread of Kawayan de Guia's mix-media series includes a trilogy that chronicles the life of the people from the Mountain Provinces of the Cordillera; a piece inspired by a conversation with Filipino poet Carlos Bulosan that reflects the morbidity of consumerism; and one that is a tribute to his father, National Artist of the Philippines for Film, Kidlat Tahimik.

Kawayan de Guia's artworks
Kawayan de Guia's artworks displayed at Queensland Art Gallery Source: Supplied by C.Macintosh


Mr De Guia said that like in any culture, the current art scene in the Philippines is alive as it reflects real life.

He hopes to use his work to promote recognition of other notable Filipino artists.

Explaining his work that was inspired by Bulosan, he said he used sugar as a metaphor for the things in life that “gives us ecstasy and everything we need” but fails to deliver meaningful satisfaction.

Kawayan de Guia
Kawayan de Guia (right) and his artwork (left) Source: Supplied by C.Macintosh/QAG|GOMA website


“Right now, we are living in a hyper-capitalist world which is really terrible. We are losing our humanity. I think that is something we have to bear in mind,” he said.

“When you eat a delicious chocolate, you always have to remember the price that was paid to make that.”

On Saturday, opening weekend, Kawayan joined a panel of featured artists which included Yuko Mohri (Japan) and Zico Albaiquni (Indonesia).

APT 9 Panel Talk
Moderator Reuben Keehan, Yuko Mohri, Zico Albaiquni, Kawayan de Guia during panel talk on Intergenerational Influence Source: Supplied by C.Macintosh


Moderated by Reuben Keehan, curator of Contemporary Asian Art at the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA), the discussion reflected ‘on the influence of artists from older generations in their practices and approach to art-making.’

APT9 runs until April 2019 

To see to the full list of featured artists and events, visit 
Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art website


Follow SBS Filipino on Facebook

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom