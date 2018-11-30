Filipino artist's works featured in Asia Pacific Triennale in Brisbane

A ten-piece spread of Kawayan de Guia's mix-media series includes a trilogy that chronicles the life of the people from the Mountain Provinces of the Cordillera; a piece inspired by a conversation with Filipino poet Carlos Bulosan that reflects the morbidity of consumerism; and one that is a tribute to his father, National Artist of the Philippines for Film, Kidlat Tahimik.





Kawayan de Guia's artworks displayed at Queensland Art Gallery Source: Supplied by C.Macintosh





Mr De Guia said that like in any culture, the current art scene in the Philippines is alive as it reflects real life.





He hopes to use his work to promote recognition of other notable Filipino artists.





Explaining his work that was inspired by Bulosan, he said he used sugar as a metaphor for the things in life that “gives us ecstasy and everything we need” but fails to deliver meaningful satisfaction.





Kawayan de Guia (right) and his artwork (left) Source: Supplied by C.Macintosh/QAG|GOMA website





“Right now, we are living in a hyper-capitalist world which is really terrible. We are losing our humanity. I think that is something we have to bear in mind,” he said.





“When you eat a delicious chocolate, you always have to remember the price that was paid to make that.”





On Saturday, opening weekend, Kawayan joined a panel of featured artists which included Yuko Mohri (Japan) and Zico Albaiquni (Indonesia).





Moderator Reuben Keehan, Yuko Mohri, Zico Albaiquni, Kawayan de Guia during panel talk on Intergenerational Influence Source: Supplied by C.Macintosh





Moderated by Reuben Keehan, curator of Contemporary Asian Art at the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA), the discussion reflected ‘on the influence of artists from older generations in their practices and approach to art-making.’





APT9 runs until April 2019





To see to the full list of featured artists and events, visit Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art website



