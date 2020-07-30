SBS Filipino

Filipino-Australian artist turns to creative arts therapy for self-healing

Self-taught Brisbane artist Ivabelle Bernarbe with husband Ronaldo. Source: Supplied

Published 30 July 2020 at 7:17pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Self-taught, Brisbane artist Ivabelle Bernabe credits creative arts therapy for her full recovery from an illness many years ago.

Ivabelle was an avid traveller and has toured much of the world with her paintings. With the continuing restrictions of the pandemic, Ivabelle is again taking refuge in the healing process of making art, this time by helping others cultivate their own interest and skills. She shares with SBS Filipino the calming sense of drawing meaning and certainty from creative arts in a world on pause and days on repeat. 

