Filipino-Australian artists return to homeland

Balik Bayan (7 September - 2 November 2017), is a multi-art form and community celebration project that transforms the centre into a gathering space of intersecting contemporary art forms: video, installation, painting, performance, film, community activations and events, featuring local and international artists with Filipino ancestry.











The Bayanihan Philippine Art Project, which opened with the Art Gallery of NSW last June, and been featured in six Sydney key cultural institutions - the Art Gallery of NSW, Blacktown Arts Centre, Campbelltown Arts Centre, Mosman Art Gallery, Peacock Gallery (Auburn), and Museums & Galleries of NSW - present a multi-arts program showcasing the contemporary art and cultural practices of the Philippines.











Paschal Berry, Blacktown Arts Centre's program coordinator shares the details of the Balik Bayan art event.













