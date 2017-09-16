SBS Filipino

Filipino-Australian artists return to homeland

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_749227.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 September 2017 at 9:26am, updated 17 September 2017 at 9:28am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On a larger scale, Blacktown Arts Centre is showcasing contemporary Filipino Australian Art for the next two months in its 'Balik Bayan' exhibition. Image: Paschal Berry, Blacktown Arts Centre's program coordinator (SBS Filipino)

Published 17 September 2017 at 9:26am, updated 17 September 2017 at 9:28am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balik Bayan (7 September - 2 November 2017), is a multi-art form and community celebration project that transforms the centre into a gathering space of intersecting contemporary art forms: video, installation, painting, performance, film, community activations and events, featuring local and international artists with Filipino ancestry.

 

The Bayanihan Philippine Art Project, which opened with the Art Gallery of NSW last June, and been featured in six Sydney key cultural institutions - the Art Gallery of NSW, Blacktown Arts Centre, Campbelltown Arts Centre, Mosman Art Gallery, Peacock Gallery (Auburn), and Museums & Galleries of NSW - present a multi-arts program showcasing the contemporary art and cultural practices of the Philippines.

 

Paschal Berry, Blacktown Arts Centre's program coordinator shares the details of the Balik Bayan art event.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul