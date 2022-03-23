SBS Filipino

Filipino-Australian author brings Philippine sci-fi to the west

Fate of a Distant Future by Renato Tranquilino

Philippine science fiction, Fate of a Distant Future written by Renato Tranquilino in one of the oldest bookstore in Sydney. Source: Renato Tranquilino

Published 24 March 2022 at 1:56am, updated 5 August 2022 at 5:23pm
What will happen to the Philippines 4000 years into the future? Renato Tranquilino's newest sci-fi novel gives us a glimpse of what's to come.

Highlights
  • More and more authors from the Philippines aim to be envoys of Filipino talent and creativity to readers across the globe.
  • Science fiction is one of the most fascinating and creative genres in literature, but it's not always about spaceships and aliens for IT guy and filmmaker-turned-writer Renato Tranquilino.
  • The book Fate of a Distant Future weaves the threads of Philippine history, politics, and social issues into multiple possibilities of technological development.
 

 

