Filipino-Australian author brings Philippine sci-fi to the west

Highlights
- More and more authors from the Philippines aim to be envoys of Filipino talent and creativity to readers across the globe.
- Science fiction is one of the most fascinating and creative genres in literature, but it's not always about spaceships and aliens for IT guy and filmmaker-turned-writer Renato Tranquilino.
- The book Fate of a Distant Future weaves the threads of Philippine history, politics, and social issues into multiple possibilities of technological development.
