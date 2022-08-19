Filipino Australian creatives shine at the 2022 MIFF

"Sushi Noh" is a short film It is available via streaming until 28 August

It is set in the 1980s

This is Felino Dolloso's first comedy, thriller and horror film

He plays a grumpy frustrated uncle who has to look after his niece while preparing for a dinner date at home. “I am very proud and grateful that I was allowed to go as big as I can in this role”. This is Felino’s first horror, comedy, and thriller. Most of his roles focused on migrant stories and were heavy on the drama side, “this is different, even I was scared when I read the script”.







Filipino Australian Artists at the MIFF





This year a few Filipino Australian artists are featured at the event, Caleb Ribates’ “Anak” where fellow filmmaker Matthew Victor Pastor played an important supporting role in the film’s production. “At this year’s MIFF there is a great representation of Filipino creatives and I am very proud to be a part of the group” shares the Sydney-based actor







with fellow Filipino-Australian creatives filmmaker Matthew Victor Pastor (left) and actor Alfred Nicdao. The three have worked together in Matthew Victor Pastor's "in heaven they sing karaoke", a story of an undocumented Filipino living in Australia.



The Migrant experience





Having worked in the industry for many years, Felino says he is seeing more diversity in the stories, “the industry is more open and encouraging when it comes to producing stories from a multicultural point of view.” It allows for more honesty, “stories created by migrants where we are able to share experiences and opportunities to tell stories from our own point of view. It very important, very genuine”.







While the industry has become more welcoming, most often migrant actors are cast into roles reflective of the color of their skin. Like fellow Filipino Australian actor Alfred Nicdao who played roles in several Australian television series “Neighbours” and “Tomorrow, when the war began”, Felino Dolloso has played roles in mainstream television such as “Packed to the Rafters” and “All Saints”. When asked, if he thinks the day will come when his roles will not be dictated by the color of his skin? He is very optimistic. “Hopefully. I am hoping that the next stage will be open casting; this is the role, and you audition for it not necessarily asking for a specific look. In a way that is happening in America. I am hoping that will happen here, an even playing field for actors.”







