Filipino Australian family shares experience during enhanced community quarantine

Debbie says while it would be good to return back to home Australia, they are doing okay in Manila. Source: D Serojales
Published 25 March 2020 at 4:20pm, updated 25 March 2020 at 6:21pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Rod and Debbie Serojales along with their two daughters continue to live in Manila under enhanced community quarantine. The couple share their experience as they try to maintain their daily routine and continue their responsibilities and work from inside their home.
