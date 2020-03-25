SBS Filipino

Filipino Australian family shares experience during enhanced community quarantine

SBS Filipino

cronavirus, Australia, Philippines, enhanced community quarantine

Debbie says while it would be good to return back to home Australia, they are doing okay in Manila. Source: D Serojales

Published 25 March 2020 at 4:20pm, updated 25 March 2020 at 6:21pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Rod and Debbie Serojales along with their two daughters continue to live in Manila under enhanced community quarantine. The couple share their experience as they try to maintain their daily routine and continue their responsibilities and work from inside their home.

