Filipino Australian group hosts virtual forum to answer questions surrounding the Voice Referendum

Voice Panelist.jpg

"Three panelists, namely Law Professor Kristine Rundle, Kaurareg Aboriginal and Kalkagal, Erubamie Torres Strait Islander Thomas Mayo, and Filipino-Australian author Deborah Ruiz-Wall, participated in the "Mula sa Puso" Online Forum on the Voice." Credit: Australians for Philippine Human Rights Network

The Australians for Philippine Human Rights Network organised an online forum to address Filipino concerns regarding the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.

Key Points
  • The referendum for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament is set to take place on October 14, 2023.
  • Three panelists were invited by the Australians for Philippine Human Rights Network for an online forum aimed at clarifying issues and questions about the Voice.
  • Lead Convenor Melba Marginson encouraged fellow Filipinos to gather information before making a decision.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Filipinos Voice Forum image

Grupo ng Pinoy sa Australia, nagsagawa ng online forum para sagutin ang mga isyu tungkol sa Voice Referendum

SBS Filipino

19/09/202308:57
"My favourite Filipino food is 'dinuguan', and we sometimes use turtle blood, a common dish in Torres Strait."

Thomas Mayo, who has Kaurareg Aboriginal and Kalkagal, Erubamie Torres Strait Islander heritage, proudly mentioned his Filipino bloodline, as his great grandfather was a pure Filipino named Felix Mayor.
thomas 1.jpg
Thomas Mayo, who has Kaurareg Aboriginal and Kalkagal, Erubamie Torres Strait Islander heritage, proudly mentioned his Filipino bloodline during the "Mula sa Puso” (From the Heart) Online Forum on the Voice.
As one of the panelists in the "Mula sa Puso” (From the Heart) Online Forum on the Voice, Thomas emphasised the importance of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament and how it can give a voice to the First Nations.

Law Professor Kristine Rundle from the University of Melbourne was another panelist, explaining the role and scope of the representative body under the Constitution.

Deborah Ruiz-Wall, author of the book 'Re-imagining Australia: Voices of Indigenous Australians of Filipino Descent', shared the historical connection of the early Filipino pearl divers who arrived in Australia in the 1800s, known as the Manila Men, marrying and residing with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals.
Panelist.jpg
(From top right) Australians for Philippine Human Rights Network Lead-Convenor Melba Marginson, Convenor for South Australia Mario Trinidad, Law Professor Kristine Rundle & Deborah Ruiz-Wall, author of the book 'Re-imagining Australia: Voices of Indigenous Australians of Filipino Descent'
The panelists also addressed the criticisms from the opposition, including the perceived lack of details of the 'Voice' according to Liberal Senator Matt Canavan.

They also tackled the issue of racial divisiveness as put forth by No campaigner Indigenous Leader Nyunggai Warren Mundine.

The forum also discussed the question raised by some Filipino migrants about what more the indigenous people want, despite the reported benefits they receive.
vote yes collage.jpg
Australians for Philippine Human Rights Network joins rally for Yes campaign.
Lead Convenor Melba Marginson and Mariza Sollano led the forum, with Mario Trinidad, Convenor for South Australia, acting as the facilitator.

In response to the issues raised by the opposition, the group encourages supporting the Yes campaign and spreading accurate information among fellow migrants.
