Filipino-Australian receives Order of Australia Award

Maria Lourdes Doronila
Published 26 January 2015 at 12:32pm, updated 20 January 2020 at 9:02pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS

Making the Filipinos proud, Maria Lourdes "Noonee" Doronila is one among the 613 ecipient of the Order of Australia in this year's Australia Day. Doronilla felt that her 30-years of ongoing service in social works, love of work and compassion in serving the community are part of being chosen to receive Australia's highest honours.
