Filipino-Australian receives Order of Australia Award

Published 26 January 2015 at 12:32pm, updated 20 January 2020 at 9:02pm
By Christie Rivera
Making the Filipinos proud, Maria Lourdes "Noonee" Doronila is one among the 613 ecipient of the Order of Australia in this year's Australia Day. Doronilla felt that her 30-years of ongoing service in social works, love of work and compassion in serving the community are part of being chosen to receive Australia's highest honours.

