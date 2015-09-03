Filipino-Australian scientist in Queensland finds cure for avocado disease

Doctoral student Louisa Parkinson is spending her time studying about a particular disease found in avocado seedlings with the aim of helping growers in Australia and around the world.





Louisa Parkinson did her PhD studies at the University of Queensland researching on the nectriaceous pathogens causing black root rot disease of avocados and the rapid molecular test which detects these in avocado roots. Source: Supplied by Louisa Parkinson





Get to know Louisa, one of the faces of the 'Create Change' campaign of the University of Queensland who presented her research on the nectriaceous pathogens causing black root rot disease of avocados at the 8th World Avocado Congress in Lima, Peru in September 2015.





Louisa now works as the principal scientist (on Plant Pathology) at Biosecurity Queensland, Department of Agriculture and Fisheries in Queensland.





