Filipino Australian teens share their thoughts on growing up in today's digital world

Charles Diesta was awarded dux of his Year 10 Class while Geff Lombardo was chosen to take part in a leadership program traveling to China this year. The two young achievers are part of a pilot program organized by the Australia Filipino Community Services (AFCS) focusing on young members of the community, mentoring them to become young leaders at the same time helping other teens, community members to adjust to Australian life while encouraging them to keep their ties with the Filipino culture and traditions.









