SBS Filipino

Filipino Australian teens share their thoughts on growing up in today's digital world

SBS Filipino

Jeff Lombardo and Charles Diesta at SBS Studio at Federation Square, Melbourne

Jeff Lomabrado (left) is thinking of becoming a scientist while Charles Diesta has his eye on becoming a family doctor Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 April 2018 at 3:30pm, updated 20 April 2018 at 3:44pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Two young Filipino Australians who excel in their academics while living a active social life share their thoughts on social media, friendships and growing up Filipino Australian.

Published 20 April 2018 at 3:30pm, updated 20 April 2018 at 3:44pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Charles Diesta was awarded dux of his Year 10 Class while Geff Lombardo was chosen to take part in a leadership program traveling to China this year. The two young achievers are part of a pilot program organized by the Australia Filipino Community Services (AFCS) focusing on young members of the community, mentoring them to become young leaders at the same time helping other teens, community members to adjust to Australian life while encouraging them to keep their ties with the Filipino culture and traditions.

 

Listen in as we chat with Geff Lombardo, Charles Diesta and Norminda Villanueva Forteza from AFCS.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul