Filipino–Australians take Aged Care courses to boost employability

An elderly man in an aged care facility.

Aged care courses present alternative employment stream amid job cuts due to the Covid- 19 pandemic. Source: Getty Images/SolStock

Published 10 August 2020 at 3:34pm, updated 14 August 2020 at 3:55pm
By Joan Panopio
Source: SBS
A growing number of Filipino–Australians are turning to aged care courses offered by TAFE in a bid to secure employment amid job cuts and uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Aside from affordable tuition fees which are largely subsidised by the government, the prospect of acquiring new skills that are perceived to stay relevant for many years are some of the reasons why fellow kababayans, are keen on going back to school. Listen in.

