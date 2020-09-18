Filipino billionaires wealth was not spared by the pandemic

Manny Villar is Chair of Vista Malls, one of the Philippines largest mall operators and Chair of Vista land and Landscapes, a homebuilder compnay Source: JAY DIRECTO/AFP via Getty Images

Wealthy Filipino business owners were also affected by the pandemic

While Filipino billionaires wealth were affected by the pandmeic, they remain billionaires

 

First on the forbes' List of Richest Filipinos are the Sy's of SM Malls at $13.9B

Second on the list is Manny Villar at $5 Billion

Also in the list are Enrique Razon Jr, lance Gokongwei and siblings and Jaime Zobel de Ayala

 

According to Forbes' the collective wealth of the country's richest have decreased to $60B from $78B in 2019

