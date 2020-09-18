Filipino billionaires wealth was not spared by the pandemic

While Filipino billionaires wealth were affected by the pandmeic, they remain billionaires
highlights
First on the forbes' List of Richest Filipinos are the Sy's of SM Malls at $13.9B
Second on the list is Manny Villar at $5 Billion
Also in the list are Enrique Razon Jr, lance Gokongwei and siblings and Jaime Zobel de Ayala
According to Forbes' the collective wealth of the country's richest have decreased to $60B from $78B in 2019
