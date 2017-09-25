Filipino born gymnast out to bring glory to his adopted country

Published 25 September 2017 at 11:46am, updated 25 September 2017 at 2:25pm
By John Baldock
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Chris Remkes arrived in Australia aged 2-and-a-half after being adopted and took up the sport of gymnastics at the age of five. Image: Chris Remkes at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra (SBS)
Published 25 September 2017 at 11:46am, updated 25 September 2017 at 2:25pm
By John Baldock
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Since then, the Filipino born Remkes has become one of Australia's best young talents.
Now 21, he's about to head off to next month's World Championships in Canada.