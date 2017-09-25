SBS Filipino

Filipino born gymnast out to bring glory to his adopted country

By John Baldock
Presented by Ronald Manila
Chris Remkes arrived in Australia aged 2-and-a-half after being adopted and took up the sport of gymnastics at the age of five. Image: Chris Remkes at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra (SBS)

Since then, the Filipino born Remkes has become one of Australia's best young talents.

Now 21, he's about to head off to next month's World Championships in Canada.

Here's a sample performance from Chris Remkes



 

 

