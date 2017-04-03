Filipino-British rugby twins show and go for London, Philippines

The pair were also members of the first Philippine National Rugby Team, the Volcanoes. Marc Leabres' Talking Sports catches up with them.
The Greenhalgh twins are rare breeds. The tandem -- Judd and Michael -- are not just the few Filipino-British ones who are able to play for the British rugby league. Both also belong to the distinct list of twins to play in a professional team -- London Skolars. Image: Twins Michael and Judd Greenhalgh in London interviewed over Skype by Marc Leabres at SBS Radio studio (SBS Radio)
