Filipino class in Central Coast gives back to their roots

Some of the Filipino-Australian students of PCCC in Central Coast

Some of the Filipino-Australian students of PCCC in Central Coast

Published 29 March 2017 at 3:31pm, updated 30 March 2017 at 9:40am
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

They're not the typical Filipino class. They teach their young students their heritage and culture while also giving back to their parent's country of origin.

In 2013, Pinoy Community Cultural Class, Inc (PCCC) was formed in Central Coast, NSW by a group of Filipinos parents who aim to instill and preserve the Filipino language and culture while being involve with the different programs of the wider community.

 

Elena Goss, PCCC's current president shares their group's programs that also benefit children in the Philippines.

 

Pinoy Community Cultural Class
Students of PCCC share some of the Filipino items and products at the Riverlights Multicultural Festival in 2016.


 

Pinoy Community Cultural Class
Filo-Aussie kids learning the 'Tinikling'


