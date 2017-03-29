Filipino class in Central Coast gives back to their roots

Available in other languages

In 2013, Pinoy Community Cultural Class, Inc (PCCC) was formed in Central Coast, NSW by a group of Filipinos parents who aim to instill and preserve the Filipino language and culture while being involve with the different programs of the wider community.











Elena Goss, PCCC's current president shares their group's programs that also benefit children in the Philippines.











Students of PCCC share some of the Filipino items and products at the Riverlights Multicultural Festival in 2016. (Supplied by PCCC) Source: Supplied by PCCC









